My Haitian-American newspaper organized a town hall in Ohio. Then the threats started.

Although he pointedly avoided any direct response to the lies Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, continue to spread about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, during a Springfield town hall Thursday night, former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy did not exactly refute the provenly false and racist claims. “‘I’m not here to talk about the issues that the media has really loved to obsess over — OK? — cats and dogs. We’re not talking about that time. We’re talking about human beings,’” Ramaswamy said when the issue was raised. Of course, human beings are exactly who those false claims impact, in very dangerous ways. As the child of Haitian immigrants, I know this firsthand.
The first time I remember encountering racism was in high school in Elizabeth, New Jersey. We were playing a soccer match against Westfield, and I tackled a gangly striker outside the box, rolling over him in the process. As we both hit the ground, he angrily spat out, “Get off me, you N—–.” For a moment, I was stunned. But rather than backing down, I switched tactics, marking him one-on-one for the rest of the match. Every time I tackled him, I made sure he felt it.
That incident, though painful, was also an awakening. It made me realize that racism wasn’t some abstract concept from history. It was alive and well, confronting me on the soccer field. In many ways, Springfield reminds me of Elizabeth. A place once abandoned by industry, it is now being revived by hardworking immigrants, much like my parents and the other newcomers to Elizabeth all those years ago.
That’s why it was especially triggering to hear the hateful rhetoric spewed by Trump and Vance. Their inflammatory remarks — suggesting that Haitians in Springfield were “eating people’s pets” — felt like a slap in the face. At first, I thought it would be one of those quick, headline-grabbing stories that would fade once the media moved on to the next outlandish comment from a GOP candidate. But the story hasn’t moved on. We have become part of it.
That’s unsettling for me. I’m a journalist; I ask the questions, I tell the stories. I’m not supposed to be the story. But last week, that changed.
For the last three years, Springfield has quietly absorbed more than 12,000 Haitians. They’ve been on our radar at The Haitian Times for some time now, as reports of attacks and assaults on the Haitian community there have steadily increased. It’s a growing crisis that had us considering how best to cover the 2024 election, especially in a place like Ohio, with its long-standing reputation as a political bellwether.
Our special projects editor, Macollvie Neel, had the brilliant idea to anchor our coverage there. Not only is Ohio politically significant, but Springfield itself was also emblematic of many American cities where the struggles of immigrants, especially Haitians, are at the forefront of the conversation. But we didn’t want to just drop in, do some parachute journalism, and leave. We wanted to engage with the community, understand its pain points and help tell its stories from the inside out.
That’s why we organized a town hall for Haitian residents as an opportunity to listen to their concerns and give them a platform to voice their struggles. We also planned a second gathering for city officials, hoping to bridge the gap caused by language barriers and cultural misunderstandings that have plagued the city’s efforts to serve its new residents.
But things didn’t go as planned. Soon after announcing our town hall, city officials informed us that they couldn’t guarantee our safety. There had been bomb threats and a march of far-right anti-immigrant extremists through downtown Springfield was in the works. We moved our event online, streaming it on Facebook, but things became so tense we had to cancel the second gathering altogether.
I was stunned. How, in 2024, could I not hold a peaceful town hall in America because of safety concerns? This country is supposed to be a beacon of democracy, a place where people like Martin Luther King Jr. fought and died to protect the very rights I was now being denied.
Before I could fully process what was happening, things escalated further. Macollvie and one of our collaborators were doxed and swatted. A barrage of law enforcement officers descended on their homes after someone falsely reported a murder at their addresses. These incidents weren’t just an inconvenience; they also put our team and our collaborators in very real danger.