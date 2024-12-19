Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Congress’ spending deal was a mess. Trump and Musk’s response was disastrous.

The specific cause of the bill's death may not bode well for the next four years.

Trump says if there’s a shutdown, let it be now: NBC News reporter December 19, 2024 / 04:37
By  Jessica Riedl

Jessica Riedl

Jessica Riedl is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.