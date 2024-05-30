Opinion

Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money trial May 30, 2024 / 04:17

Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts in hush money trial

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee is now the first former U.S. president to be criminally convicted at trial.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

