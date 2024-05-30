Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts in hush money trial

Donald Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. He is now the first former U.S. president to be criminally convicted at trial.

Trump’s sentencing will happen at a later date, on July 11. Incarceration is not mandatory in this case. For each count, Trump could just be fined or receive a maximum sentence of up to 4 years (though under such a sentence he could still be released in closer to a year). And we shouldn’t expect consecutive prison terms on multiple counts. Trump has the right to appeal and would likely remain free pending any appeal.