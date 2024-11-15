Some Senate Republicans say they want to see the House ethics report on Matt Gaetz

Should Matt Gaetz sit for a hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee for U.S. attorney general next year, he is expected to face tough questions about a House Ethics Committee investigation into his alleged conduct — including from Senate Republicans.

The lawmaker from Florida has been the subject of a House ethics investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use. The Justice Department last year closed its probe into sex trafficking and obstruction of justice allegations with no charges against Gaetz. The former congressman has denied any wrongdoing relative to both investigations. After Trump announced Gaetz as his pick for U.S. attorney general on Wednesday, the Florida Republican abruptly resigned from the House, a move that ends the committee’s jurisdiction and would typically prevent the release of any report.

Punchbowl News reported earlier in the week that the House committee was preparing a Friday vote on whether to release that report. Then on Friday, House Ethics Chair Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., said that the committee had postponed, not canceled, its meeting to discuss the report.