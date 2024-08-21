Opinion

RFK Jr. is ‘null and void’ for the rest of the election after voters join Harris: Dem. strategist August 17, 2024 / 07:27

RFK Jr. plans to drop bid for president and endorse Trump, sources tell NBC News

The independent candidate is scheduled to hold a news conference in Phoenix on Friday, when Trump is scheduled to have a rally nearby.

Aug. 21, 2024, 5:24 PM EDT

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

