Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘We should breathe a little sigh of relief’: Trump swaps out Matt Gaetz for Pam Bondi for AG November 22, 2024 / 12:05

Matt Gaetz’s new gig as right-wing TV show host makes total sense

Despite the recent implosion of his political career, the former congressman seems intent on staying in the spotlight, judging by his recent moves.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post