Team Trump pushes back on ‘President Musk’ talk amid spending bill negotiations

The billionaire is flexing his influence over the Republican Party — and Team Trump is irked by all the attention he’s getting.

Who’s the boss? Critics slam ‘President Musk’ as Elon’s tweets reportedly tank Trump spending bill December 19, 2024 / 11:39
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.