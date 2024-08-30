Trump seeks to leverage immunity ruling in New York hush money case ahead of sentencing

UPDATE (Sept. 4, 2024, 7:10 a.m. ET): A federal judge on Tuesday rejected Donald Trump’s second bid to move his New York hush money case to federal court.

UPDATE (Aug. 30, 2024, 5:58 p.m. ET): On Friday, an entry on the federal court docket told Donald Trump’s lawyers that their filing attempting to move Trump’s state criminal case to federal court was deficient, noting that it did not include the opposing party’s consent or the court’s leave to file, which, the docket entry noted, the court had not granted.

Ahead of Donald Trump’s sentencing in his so-called hush money case, which is set for Sept. 18 in New York state court, the former president’s lawyers are attempting once again to move the criminal case to federal court. They lost a previous attempt to do so last year, but that was before the Supreme Court’s July 1 immunity ruling, which they’re now citing as a reason for the case to proceed in a federal forum.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office “violated the Presidential immunity doctrine in grand jury proceedings, and again at trial, by relying on evidence of President Trump’s official acts during his first term in Office,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in their federal court filing Thursday. While they more vaguely raised the immunity issue in their failed removal attempt last year, they wrote in this latest filing that they “could not have anticipated the subsequent federal developments culminating in Trump v. United States,” referring to the Republican-appointed Supreme Court majority’s immunity ruling.