Joe Scarborough: Trump just made James Comey ‘a political and a legal martyr’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough says Donald Trump’s effort to indict James Comey could turn out to be a huge political miscalculation.

On Thursday, a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia indicted the former FBI director on two counts: making a false statement to Congress and obstruction of a congressional proceeding. The indictment came just days after the president publicly asked his attorney general, Pam Bondi, to prosecute his political enemies, including Comey.

Reacting to the indictment on Friday’s “Morning Joe,” Scarborough said the Justice Department’s move could backfire on the president: “You do this, you turn the person you hate into a martyr. You make them bigger than ever.”

He added: “That will be the first line in his obituary — that he was an FBI director, but that he became a martyr because a president said on social media to an attorney general, ‘Go and arrest this guy.’”