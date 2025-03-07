Opinion

MAGA world turns against Trump-appointee Justice Amy Coney Barrett March 7, 2025 / 04:21

The Supreme Court showed it isn’t entirely on board with Trump’s plans

This week’s Deadline: Legal Newsletter looks at Trump's complicated relationship with the Supreme Court, plus other legal news.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

