Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Trump power grab tripped up by distinctly American resistance March 6, 2025 / 11:36

Ousted watchdog agency head ends legal fight after D.C. panel temporarily approves his firing

“I strongly disagree with the circuit court’s decision, but I accept and will abide by it. That’s what Americans do,” Hampton Dellinger said.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post