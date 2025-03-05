Supreme Court’s funds freeze ruling highlights absurdity of Musk-backed impeachment call

If you disagree with a judge’s ruling, then you can try to appeal it. You probably don’t even need to be a lawyer to understand that basic principle.

But Donald Trump supporters, including Elon Musk, have backed another option in the face of some early legal losses for the new administration: try to impeach the judges.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali is among the jurists who have received this dangerous treatment from Musk, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars helping to elect Trump and now enjoys a privileged position inside the federal government that contracts with his businesses. Musk has expressed support for impeaching Ali based on the Biden appointee’s temporary stoppage of the administration’s foreign funds freeze.

