Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Supreme Court rejects Trump request on foreign aid freeze March 5, 2025 / 02:36

Supreme Court’s funds freeze ruling highlights absurdity of Musk-backed impeachment call

Among the judges targeted by Elon Musk is Amir Ali, whose order appealed by Trump officials was effectively endorsed by a Supreme Court majority.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post