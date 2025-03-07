Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s presidency has already completely upended Canada’s elections

The president’s tantrums have raised tough questions in Canada.

Lawrence: Trump humiliates himself by backing down again and again March 6, 2025 / 10:22
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen is a political writer and a fellow with the Eurasia Group Foundation.