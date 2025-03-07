Trump’s presidency has already completely upended Canada’s elections

UPDATE (March 9, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET): On Sunday, former central banker Mark Carney became Canada’s next Liberal Party leader in a landslide victory.
Most Americans are familiar with Canada, a country to America’s north that loves hockey, maple syrup and mispronouncing the word “about.”
But by and large, they don’t pay much attention to our Northern neighbor and certainly not its politics. But, in the era of Trump 2.0, what’s up is down, left is right, and as Darrell Bricker, the Global CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs and a prominent Canadian political analyst, joked to me, “Americans are actually paying attention to Canadian politics … which is weird.”
Then again, at no point in recent memory have U.S. actions played such a decisive role in roiling Canadian politics. Since Donald Trump’s inauguration, the president has transformed the upcoming Canadian elections into a referendum on which Canadian leader is most effective at standing up to America’s bully-in-chief — and, more decisively, on the future of the U.S.-Canadian relationship.
A few months ago, the outlines of Canada’s next election, which must be held by next October but could come as soon as April, were pretty straightforward: The incumbent Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, would get walloped.
The opposition Conservative Party, which hasn’t won a national election in nearly 15 years, led in the polls by as much as 25 points. Considering that most recent Canadian elections have been relatively close, this was a shockingly large margin. But in the last few weeks, polls show a dramatic shift, with several surveys showing the two parties neck-and-neck. According to Bricker, he’s never seen as dramatic a shift in political fortunes in Canadian political history.
The credit or blame (depending on one’s politics) for the narrowing polls doesn’t lie entirely with Trump. The Conservatives’ early advantage had little to do with the United States and nearly everything to do with public antipathy toward Trudeau.
The son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, the current prime minister entered office in 2015 on a wave of public acclaim. But the younger Trudeau has been on a downward spiral for much of his nearly 10-year tenure as prime minister. According to Bricker, Canadians see Trudeau as “insincere and “ineffective,” with a tendency for drama and arrogance. To make matters worse, says Bricker, the “things Justin Trudeau seems to care about are not the things that the public really care about.”
In January, Trudeau announced that he would be stepping down as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party. That decision immediately boosted Liberals in the polls, particularly as some anti-Trudeau voters, who had gravitated to smaller parties like the more liberal New Democrat Party, returned to the Liberal fold. But even with Trudeau heading to the exits, the Conservatives and their leader, Pierre Poilievre, still had a clear lead.
Then came the second whammy — what Andrew Coyne, a columnist at The Globe and Mail, calls “the whole Trump thing.” What began with the imposition and then near-immediate cancellation of tariffs in January, and escalated with the president deriding Canada as the “51st state” reached a crescendo this week with yet another trade war. The result, says Brinker, is that Canadians are “afraid, perplexed … and pretty p—– off.”
“There is no space anywhere in the country,” says Coyne, “for anyone who is not ‘Elbows Up’” to the Americans. (“Elbows up,” as you may have guessed, is a hockey term that means keeping your elbows out to protect yourself … or fight back.)
Both agree an election that a few months ago looked like a referendum on the Liberals’ decade in power has been flipped on its head. Now Canadians are looking for a prime minister who can both stand up to Trump and deal with his impulsiveness. The problem for the Conservatives — and one reason for their dramatic polling decline — is that Canadians don’t seem to be sold on Poilievre as that leader.
Though a conservative, Poilievre doesn’t easily fit into the MAGA mold. Like Trump he demonizes the media, plays the populist card and occasionally dabbles in conspiratorial rhetoric. But there’s a limit to his rhetoric. He’s “borrowed the nutty stuff from Trump and MAGA,” says Coyne, “but not the nastiness.”