Texas A&M told me not to teach these Plato readings. That’s not how you make universities great again.

The Greek philosopher explicitly urged his students to seek the truth — even when it was uncomfortable or controversial. So should universities.

An illustration of Plato with duct tape over his mouth
“Plato explicitly urged his students to seek the truth — even when it was uncomfortable or controversial.”Ben King / MS NOW; Getty Images
By  Martin Peterson

Martin Peterson

Martin Peterson is a professor of philosophy and the Sue G. and Harry E. Bovay Jr. Professor of the History and Ethics of Professional Engineering at Texas A&M University. The views expressed here are his alone.