Supreme Court rejects Trump’s bid to avoid paying nearly $2 billion in foreign aid

The Supreme Court on Wednesday voted 5-4 to deny President Donald Trump’s emergency bid to avoid paying nearly $2 billion in foreign aid funds for already completed work.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett were with the three Democratic appointees in the majority, while Republican-appointed Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

The divided high court action marks a significant early victory for judicial power over the new administration in the frenzied emergency litigation that has dominated Trump’s second term. But lower court litigation will continue in this case that could come back to the justices, as they grapple with how to respond to Trump’s attempts to bolster presidential power across several cases that the high court could weigh in on soon. The division in this case could be a sign of things to come.

On Feb. 26, Roberts had temporarily saved the Trump administration from having to pay out certain congressionally approved foreign aid funds owed by the government for already completed work. The administration had appealed to the Supreme Court just ahead of a payment deadline imposed by U.S. District Judge Amir Ali. Basically, the government argued that the Biden-appointed judge overstepped his bounds. Roberts’ temporary relief for the government didn’t address the merits of the case but rather pushed off a decision on whether to uphold Ali’s enforcement order.