Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Supreme Court rejects Trump administration effort to avoid paying USAID contractors March 5, 2025 / 02:02

At congressional address, Trump told Chief Justice Roberts he ‘won’t forget’

Among other Trump-friendly rulings, Roberts authored last year’s decision that said former presidents enjoy broad immunity from criminal prosecution.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post