At congressional address, Trump told Chief Justice Roberts he ‘won’t forget’

UPDATE (March 7, 2025, 12:35 p.m. ET): In a post to TruthSocial on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump said his “thank you” to Chief Justice John Roberts at his joint address to Congress earlier in the week was about Roberts having sworn him in on Inauguration Day.

What was Donald Trump thinking about when he thanked Chief Justice John Roberts and said he wouldn’t “forget”?

If the answer lies in any Trump-friendly court rulings, then the president might’ve been thinking about multiple things.

Trump made the remark Tuesday night, as he shook hands with the Supreme Court justices attending his congressional address. Starting at about 2:20:05 on C-SPAN’s recording, the president shook hands with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy (who stepped down during Trump’s first term, making way for Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment); then Trump’s third appointee, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whom Republicans pushed through at the end of his first term after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died; then Kavanaugh; then Justice Elena Kagan; and finally Roberts, whom Trump thanked “again,” said he wouldn’t forget, and then patted him on the back/shoulder area.

“Thank you again. Thank you again. Won’t forget it,” Trump says while shaking the hand of Supreme Court Justice John Roberts after the State of the Union. — Anna Bower (@annabower.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T05:18:11.964Z