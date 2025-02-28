Opinion

The Supreme Court considers Trump's spending freeze for the first time

The Supreme Court considers Trump’s spending freeze for the first time 

This week’s Deadline: Legal Newsletter looks at a looming decision from the Supreme Court on Trump's freezing of congressionally approved spending, plus other legal news.

Feb. 28, 2025, 5:14 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

