Judge rules Trump’s firing of NLRB member is illegal: ‘American President is not a king’

“An American President is not a king,” a federal judge wrote in ruling against President Donald Trump on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., made the stark statement in rejecting Trump’s bid to fire Gwynne Wilcox from the National Labor Relations Board.

“The President does not have the authority to terminate members of the National Labor Relations Board at will, and his attempt to fire plaintiff from her position on the Board was a blatant violation of the law,” Howell wrote.

As I noted when Wilcox filed her lawsuit against what she called Trump’s “unprecedented and illegal” action, the case sets up a possible test of a long-standing Supreme Court precedent called Humphrey’s Executor, a 1935 decision that, as Wilcox put it in her complaint, “has ensured the independence of critical government agencies.”