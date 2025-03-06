Opinion

‘Flamethrower of destruction’: Trump Administration set to make huge cuts to Veterans Affairs jobs March 5, 2025 / 11:12

Judge rules Trump’s firing of NLRB member is illegal: ‘American President is not a king’

Trump’s attempt to remove a National Labor Relations Board member “was a blatant violation of the law,” a federal judge in Washington, D.C., wrote.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

