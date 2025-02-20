Opinion

Contempt ruling sought against Marco Rubio and others in foreign aid freeze litigation

Plaintiff health and journalism groups accused government defendants of “brazen defiance” of a court order.

Feb. 20, 2025, 12:04 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

