Trump taps his criminal defense lawyers for top Justice Department posts

Donald Trump’s picks to fill top Justice Department positions are attorneys whose most notable recent experience is fighting to keep him out of prison. In an epic turn, they’d go from criminally defending him and fighting for his immunity from prosecution to helping lead the nation’s law enforcement apparatus and representing his administration at the Supreme Court.

Trump wants Todd Blanche as his deputy attorney general — the second-ranking DOJ official — and Emil Bove as principal associate deputy attorney general. Trump said he wants his attorney general to be Matt Gaetz, whose main DOJ experience is having been investigated by the department for sex trafficking in a probe that ended last year without charges. (He has denied any wrongdoing.) Whether or not Gaetz — who resigned from Congress this week — becomes the country’s next top cop, the president-elect’s announcement of Blanche and Bove shows he’s seeking to stack the department with true loyalists.

Unlike Gaetz, both Blanche and Bove have DOJ experience as former prosecutors. They also gained criminal defense experience over the past year defending Trump in multiple cases, including in the Manhattan state court trial that ended with guilty verdicts against their client. Announcing the picks, Trump said Bove would serve as acting deputy attorney general pending Blanche’s Senate confirmation.