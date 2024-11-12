Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Judge delays ruling in Trump hush money case ahead of sentencing November 12, 2024 / 02:00

What Judge Merchan agreeing to more delay in Trump’s hush money case means

While the New York case is being affected by Trump’s president-elect status, it’s in a different posture than the two federal cases and his other state case in Georgia.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Nov. 12, 2024, 12:57 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post