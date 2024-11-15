Opinion

Trump hates sharing the spotlight. That could spell trouble for his new buddy Elon Musk.

How many “Scaramuccis” do we think the president-elect will let pass before his ego can no longer tolerate the adoration and authority of his '"co-president"?

Nov. 15, 2024, 6:00 AM EST

By

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

