The Roberts Court ended this term by putting presidents above the law

Welcome back, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. We’re here with a special edition to cap off this historic Supreme Court term, which ended with the court finally ruling on Donald Trump’s immunity claim. Writing for the Republican appointees in the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts weakened the federal election interference case against Trump and all but guaranteed that it won’t go to trial before the defendant has a chance to win the presidency in November and crush the case himself.

“The President is not above the law,” Roberts wrote Monday. But the majority gave former presidents like Trump special protections not afforded to regular criminal defendants. The GOP appointees said the presumptive GOP presidential nominee is “absolutely immune from prosecution” for alleged conduct involving his contacts with Justice Department officials. They sent the case back to the trial court to analyze, under the court’s newly devised test, whether certain alleged conduct qualifies as “official” or “unofficial.”

The ruling “makes a mockery” of the foundational principle that “no man is above the law,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent for the three Democratic appointees. “Under the majority’s test, if it can be called a test,” she wrote, “the category of Presidential action that can be deemed ‘unofficial’ is destined to be vanishingly small.” In her dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that “the risks (and power) the Court has now assumed are intolerable, unwarranted, and antithetical to bedrock constitutional norms.”

Monday’s ruling in Trump v. United States follows Friday’s 6-3 ruling in Fischer v. United States. Notably in Fischer, Jackson joined the otherwise GOP-appointed majority while Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the dissent, joined by Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan. The majority narrowed the scope of an obstruction law used against Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump himself. That law appears in two of the four counts in his Washington indictment. Fischer might not derail those charges, but the new obstruction standard may prompt more litigation in the trial court to determine its impact, if any, on Trump’s case.