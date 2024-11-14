Opinion

Trump shocks with ‘unanimously loathed’ Matt Gaetz as attorney general pick November 13, 2024 / 10:33

Trump AG pick Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress ahead of House Ethics report vote

The Florida Republican’s abrupt departure effectively halts a House investigation into allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.

Nov. 14, 2024, 11:18 AM EST

By

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

