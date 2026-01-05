Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Hegseth aims to reduce Sen. Mark Kelly’s military rank and pension

The defense secretary’s move comes after Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot, reminded active service members that they “can refuse illegal orders.”

‘They got the wrong guy’: Sen. Kelly pushes back against ‘escalating Pentagon probe December 16, 2025 / 10:50
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.