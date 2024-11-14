Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

What to know about special counsel Jack Smith’s plan to resign before Trump takes office November 13, 2024 / 03:46

Jack Smith asks to pause appeal of Judge Cannon’s classified documents dismissal

The special counsel’s request follows a similar one he made to the trial judge handling Trump’s federal election interference case.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Nov. 14, 2024, 11:08 AM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post