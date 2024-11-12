A running list of all the people Trump has picked to serve in his administration

President-elect Donald Trump has been rolling out staffing decisions for his incoming administration, naming some of his top allies to prominent positions in his Cabinet and beyond.

With a slew of dramatic changes expected in his second term, Trump will rely on his band of loyalists to carry out his agenda. The president-elect has demanded Senate Republicans allow his picks to skirt the confirmation process should they face resistance in the Senate — an extraordinary blow to the country’s system of checks and balances should his party members oblige him.

Here are all the staffing decisions Trump has made for his second term so far.

Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff

Wiles, who worked on all three of Trump’s presidential campaigns, will be the first woman to hold the position in the Oval Office. But it is a notoriously challenging role under Trump, who cycled through four chiefs of staff in his first term.

Wiles, the 67-year-old daughter of the late NFL legend Pat Summerall, is the only campaign manager to have lasted an entire Trump campaign, according to The New York Times.

Requires Senate confirmation? No.

Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff for policy

The president-elect has announced Miller as his deputy chief of staff for policy, which would likely task an immigration hard-liner to the job of implementing Trump’s mass deportation plan.

Miller served as a senior White House adviser in the first Trump administration. He’s widely considered to be one of the chief architects of the first Trump administration’s Muslim travel ban, which sought to restrict U.S. travel and immigration from several countries with large Muslim populations.

Requires Senate confirmation? No.

Rep. Mike Waltz, national security adviser

Waltz, a Florida Republican, is a Trump loyalist who has echoed Trump’s complaint about a “woke” military. He is a member of the House Armed Services, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees. He also served in the Defense Department during the George W. Bush administration and was a counterterrorism adviser to then-Vice President Dick Cheney.

Waltz is widely seen as hawkish on China. A member of the House’s China Task Force, he has argued that the United States is not sufficiently prepared for a conflict in the Indo-Pacific region.

Requires Senate confirmation? No.

Tom Homan, border czar

Homan, a former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Trump, will play a major role in carrying out the president-elect’s hard-line immigration agenda.

Trump has repeatedly said on the campaign trail that he would enact “the largest deportation program in American history,” a plan that would pose monumental logistical, financial and personnel challenges. Trump told NBC News last week that there would be no “price tag” on his mass deportation plan.

Earlier this year, Homan said that if Trump wins the election, he’d be on Trump’s “heels” and “run the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen.” Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Homan — who was significantly involved in the first Trump administration’s family separation policy — said ICE would implement Trump’s deportation program in a “humane manner.”

Requires Senate confirmation? No.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency administrator

In a statement released Nov. 11, Trump said he will appoint Zeldin, a New York Republican, to lead the EPA.

“He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet,” Trump said in his statement.

The president-elect has vowed to roll back President Joe Biden’s climate regulation policies, and he has said he will withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement. Zeldin has little experience with environmental regulation, but he has similarly criticized Biden’s climate policies and voted against the Paris Agreement in the House.

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

Stefanik, one of Trump’s staunchest allies in the House, will be nominated as United Nations ambassador.

As my colleague Hayes Brown has pointed out, the New York Republican has little diplomatic experience other than her vocal support for Israel in Congress. She has also criticized the U.N. over the organization’s opposition to Israel’s brutal military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Mike Huckabee, U.S. ambassador to Israel

Trump announced Tuesday that he will appoint Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, as ambassador to Israel. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him,” Trump said in a statement. “Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Huckabee has been a vocal defender of Israel’s war on Hamas. He has also advocated against a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, saying that Israel should “eradicate them.”

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Steven Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East

Trump picked Witkoff, a New York real estate investor and golf buddy, to serve as his special envoy to the Middle East.

“Steve is a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous,” Trump said in a statement announcing his selection.

Witkoff, who is Jewish, helped recruit pro-Israel donors to Trump’s campaign. “I personally received and helped secure large Jewish donors,” he told The Bulwark in May, adding: “[A]nd I’m not talking four-figure donations. I’m talking six-figure and seven-figure donations.”

He is also co-chairing Trump’s inaugural committee alongside former Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, the Trump campaign has said.

Requires Senate confirmation? No.

John Ratcliffe, CIA director

Trump tapped Ratcliffe, who served as the director of national intelligence during his first term, to serve as the head of the CIA in his second administration.

Critics accused Ratcliffe, a former congressman from Texas, of politicizing national intelligence during his time as the DNI.

He is currently a co-chair of the Center for American Security at the Trump-aligned group America First Policy Institute.

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Pete Hegseth, defense secretary

Trump nominated Hegseth, a Fox News host and Army veteran, to lead the Defense Department.

“With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down,” Trump said in a statement. He continued: “Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our ‘Peace through Strength’ policy.

The 44-year-old Minnesota native has falsely claimed that Democrats created variants of the Covid virus for political purposes.

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Kristi Noem, homeland security secretary

Trump plans to nominate Noem, South Dakota’s Republican governor, to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

As NBC News reported, the 52-year-old former congresswoman has “no significant experience with homeland security issues but has voiced support for Trump’s hard-line immigration policies.”

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Dan Scavino, deputy White House chief of staff

A longtime political adviser to Trump, Scavino will return to the White House as an assistant to the president and the deputy White House chief of staff. He served as deputy White House chief of staff for communications and White House director of social media during Trump’s first administration.

Scavino’s close relationship with Trump began in the 1990s when he was hand-picked at 16 years old to serve as the real estate mogul’s golf caddie.

In announcing his new role, the Trump transition described Scavino as one of Trump’s “longest serving and most trusted aides.”

Requires Senate confirmation? No.

Sen. Marco Rubio, secretary of state

Trump said he will nominate Rubio, a fellow Florida Republican, to be secretary of state.

Rubio, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee and vice chair of the Select Committee on Intelligence, is more hawkish than Trump on foreign policy. But the president-elect’s allies have said that Rubio is seen as a pick who can appeal to Trump’s isolationist tendencies without alienating foreign allies, NBC News reported.

A former fierce critic of the president-elect, Rubio has returned to Trump’s good graces in recent years and was even rumored to be on the shortlist for his vice presidential pick earlier this year.

Rubio would be the first Latino to serve as secretary of state.

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence

Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress-turned-Republican ally to Trump, will be nominated as his director of national intelligence.

A U.S. Army reserve officer, Gabbard served in the U.S. House of Representatives and ran a failed presidential campaign in 2020. In 2017, she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a trip that sparked intense criticism.

Gabbard announced in 2022 that she was leaving the Democratic Party. She was an independent for a short time before joining the Republican Party — and Trump’s campaign — earlier this year. She is currently a co-chair of Trump’s transition team.

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Withdrawn: Rep. Matt Gaetz, attorney general

UPDATE: Matt Gaetz has withdrawn from consideration as Trump’s pick for attorney general amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Trump, a ferocious critic of the Justice Department, has picked Rep. Matt Gaetz to serve as his next attorney general.

“Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System,” Trump said in his statement. “Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution.”

Gaetz, a Florida Republican, is one of Trump’s most vocal allies in the U.S. House. He is also known for being unpopular among his colleagues in the chamber; he orchestrated Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ouster from the speakership last year, a move that sowed chaos among the House GOP.

Gaetz has also been the subject of a House ethics investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use. The Justice Department — which he would lead if confirmed — also conducted a multi-year investigation into the allegations against Gaetz that ended in 2023 without any charges brought against him. Gaetz has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. It’s unclear if the House investigation is still ongoing; Gaetz said in September that he will “no longer voluntarily participate” in the House probe.

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of health and human services

Trump said he will nominate Kennedy, the failed independent presidential candidate turned Trump supporter, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

The prospect of Kennedy controlling the HHS and its agencies has sparked fear among government health employees. Some of his most controversial actions include demonizing vaccines, blaming mass shootings on anti-depressants, and claiming chemicals in the water supply have led more minors to identify as transgender.

Public health experts have warned that putting Kennedy in charge of federal health policy could have disastrous impacts, including potential outbreaks of deadly illnesses.

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Todd Blanche, deputy attorney general

Trump tapped Blanche, one of his personal defense lawyers, to serve as the country’s No. 2 attorney.

A former prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, Blanche is best known for representing Trump in his New York state criminal trial, in which he was found guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsification of business records in the first degree.

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Dean John Sauer, solicitor general

Sauer, another one of Trump’s criminal defense attorneys, was picked to serve as solicitor general, a high-ranking DOJ official who represents the U.S. before the Supreme Court.

Sauer successfully argued Trump’s presidential immunity claim before the Republican-majority Supreme Court earlier this year, in which the justices granted presidents broad immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts. The ruling helped Trump evade some allegations in the federal election interference case, which is as good as done now that he’s set to return to the White House, and could result in the overturning of his New York hush money conviction.

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Doug Collins, secretary of veterans affairs

The former Georgia congressman and failed 2020 Senate candidate has been picked to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Collins is a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve, serving as a chaplain. He was deployed to Iraq for several months in 2008.

A staunch Trump loyalist, Collins was one of 126 Republican House members to sign an amicus brief in a case ultimately dismissed by the Supreme Court that attempted to overturn the 2020 election results. Earlier in 2020, he faced backlash for claiming Democrats are “in love with terrorists.” He later apologized.

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Doug Burgum, interior secretary

The North Dakota governor, a former Microsoft executive, has been picked to oversee Trump’s plan to expand oil and gas drilling across federal lands.

He briefly sought the 2024 Republican presidential nomination before dropping out and endorsing Trump.

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Steven Cheung, White House communications director

Cheung, previously Trump’s campaign spokesperson, will assume the role of White House communications director. He has also been tapped to serve as assistant to the president.

Cheung worked on all three of Trump’s presidential campaigns. After Trump won the election in 2016, Cheung was hired as special assistant to the president and assistant communications director.

Like the president-elect, Cheung has been publicly combative with the press, often criticizing the media as “fake news” and adopting Trump’s abrasive tone when attacking critics.

Requires Senate confirmation? No.

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary

Leavitt, who has served as press secretary for the Trump campaign and his transition team, will take on one of the most visible jobs in his second administration. At 27, she will be the youngest person to hold the position of White House press secretary.

“Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator,” Trump said in a statement.

The high-profile role had high turnover under Trump in his first term, when he cycled through four press secretaries, all of whom took stances of varying combativeness toward the media.

Requires Senate confirmation? No.

Chris Wright, energy secretary

Trump has tapped Wright, the CEO of an oilfield service company and a major Republican donor, for energy secretary. He has also been named to the newly formed Council of National Energy, Trump said.

Wright has no political experience. If confirmed, he would oversee the country’s energy policy and nuclear infrastructure, while enacting Trump’s proposed loosening of regulations on the fossil fuel industry.

In a video posted to LinkedIn last year, Wright said, “There is no climate crisis, and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition, either.”

Requires Senate confirmation? Yes.

Brendan Carr, FCC chairman

Carr is already one of five commissioners on the Federal Communications Commission — which regulates all radio, TV, satellite, wire and cable communications in the country — so he will not need Senate confirmation to head the panel.

“Commissioner Carr currently serves as the senior Republican on the FCC. Before that, he was the FCC’s General Counsel. I first nominated Commissioner Carr to the FCC in 2017, and he has been confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate three times. His current term runs through 2029 and, because of his great work, I will now be designating him as permanent Chairman,” Trump said in a statement.

Carr’s appointment follows Trump’s threats toward the news media, including suggesting some American TV news networks lose their licenses or be “investigated” over reports critical of him.

Requires Senate confirmation? No.

Sean Duffy, transportation secretary

