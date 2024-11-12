Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Fox News host to Defense Secretary? Trump ‘wants someone that is disruptive’ November 13, 2024 / 07:00

A running list of all the people Trump has picked to serve in his administration

With a slew of dramatic changes expected in his second term, the 47th president will rely on loyalists to carry out his agenda.

Nov. 12, 2024, 4:52 PM EST

By

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

Shawn Cox

Shawn Cox is a blogs editor for MS NOW.

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post