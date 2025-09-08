Why Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro is (sort of) battling the Trump Justice Department

In one of its latest reversals from the Biden era, the Justice Department said it no longer agrees with the position it took previously against Peter Navarro, Donald Trump’s White House trade adviser who’s appealing his contempt of Congress conviction. But Navarro says the Trump DOJ’s latest position isn’t good enough.

It’s usually opponents of the administration who demand explanations for its favorable actions toward Trump allies. It’s usually not the allies who work for Trump and are benefiting from the actions in question.

But Navarro takes issue with the fact that DOJ — despite reversing course in his favor — didn’t explain itself and that it asked a court to appoint a third party to defend his conviction on appeal. In a Sunday filing, Navarro’s lawyers said the DOJ shouldn’t be allowed to “disavow, without explanation or acknowledgment of its reasons, the positions it has pursued in this case for more than three years.” They said the abrupt and late reversal “raises serious concerns about due process and the fairness expected of the agency responsible for the Executive’s position on important constitutional issues.”