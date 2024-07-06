Opinion

Immunity ruling protects Trump for some acts in election interference indictment July 3, 2024 / 06:32

Trump uses Supreme Court immunity ruling in classified documents case

The federal criminal case was already bogged down by a host of issues, in large part because of Judge Aileen Cannon’s decisions (or lack thereof).

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

