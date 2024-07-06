Trump uses Supreme Court immunity ruling in classified documents case

Donald Trump’s lawyers invoked the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling in a filing on Friday afternoon in his federal classified documents case, asking U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to pause the proceedings so they can lay the groundwork to have the case dismissed.

The filing goes on to claim that President Joe Biden’s rebuke of the Supreme Court for instituting virtually no limits on a president’s power was proof that Biden had coordinated with the Justice Department to target Trump. The claim that the criminal justice system has been weaponized against Trump is a long-running accusation that Republicans have leveled against Democrats, even as Trump himself has vowed to use the power of his office to punish his enemies if re-elected. (Read more from my colleague Ja’han Jones on the right’s deployment of the “lawfare” claim against Democrats.)

Cannon agreed on Saturday to push back some deadlines in the case, giving special counsel Jack Smith until July 18 to respond to the request for further delay.