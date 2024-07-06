Opinion

Conspiracy theorist RFK Jr. has some thoughts on how to address 9/11 conspiracy theories

Kennedy, who is running a long-shot presidential campaign, said he “won’t take sides on 9/11 or any of the other debates.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

