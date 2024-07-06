Conspiracy theorist RFK Jr. has some thoughts on how to address 9/11 conspiracy theories

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., independent presidential candidate and proponent of various conspiracy theories, said he will “open the files” on the 9/11 attacks if elected president, vowing not to “take sides” on the issue.

“My take on 9/11: It’s hard to tell what is a conspiracy theory and what isn’t. But conspiracy theories flourish when the government routinely lies to the public,” Kennedy wrote in a post on X on Friday. “As President I won’t take sides on 9/11 or any of the other debates. But I can promise is that I will open the files and usher in a new era of transparency.”

The long-shot presidential candidate said his stance on 9/11 came in response to recent reporting from CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that a Saudi intelligence operative with ties to two 9/11 hijackers may have been involved in planning the attacks.

Kennedy said that releasing government files on “contentious topics” like 9/11 and unidentified aerial phenomena, or UFOs — issues he said he was “personally agnostic on” — would be his way of re-establishing public trust in the government.