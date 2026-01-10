Minneapolis police say at least 30 people were detained on Friday night as the city reels from the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good on Wednesday by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

“Over the course of the night, individuals threw snow, ice, and rocks at officers, police vehicles, and other vehicles in the roadway,” according to a Minneapolis Police Department statement.

Police said property was damaged and that one officer sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention as a large crowd moved between two hotels where ICE agents were believed to be staying throughout the evening.

Officers on the scene declared an unlawful assembly at 10:15 p.m., after which several people “were detained, cited, and released.”

The protest appears to be a preview of nationwide weekend demonstrations agains the Trump administration’s law-enforcement and immigration tactics. More than 1,000 events across the country have been planned for Saturday and Sunday, according to Indivisible, a grassroots progressive organization.

The Minneapolis shooting has become a heated political flashpoint.

The Trump administration has doubled down on a narrative of self-defense, claiming that Good tried to run over the ICE officer, identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Ross. President Donald Trump claimed on social media that the victim “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE officer,” who then shot her in self-defense.

That claim is contradicted by multiple videos showing that Good appeared to be turning to the right to drive away from Ross, who positioned himself in front of the car before shooting and killing Good.

Vice President JD Vance said at the White House on Thursday that Ross is "protected by absolute immunity." But Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said on MS NOW's "The Weekend" show Saturday that his state has every right to prosecute the ICE agent.

Anger over federal agents' presence and their documented use of excessive force in cites nationwide has grown after a Customs and Border Patrol agent shot two people in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday. The Department of Homeland Security labeled the two people shot as "suspected Tren de Aragua gang associates" and said that they "weaponized their vehicle" against the agents, fled the scene, then called emergency medical services. One of the suspects is now in FBI custody, DHS said. The condition of either suspect is unclear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.