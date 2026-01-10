Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Minneapolis police detain at least 30 protesting ICE killing of local woman

More than 1,000 events across the country have been planned for the weekend, according to Indivisible, a progressive organization.

Federal agents arrest protestors outside an ICE facility in Minneapolis on Jan. 9.
Federal agents arrest protestors outside an ICE facility in Minneapolis on Jan. 9.Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images / Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.