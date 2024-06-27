Aileen Cannon orders yet another hearing in classified documents case

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon did something normal Thursday when she denied one of former President Donald Trump’s motions that never stood much of a chance of success. But she also continued her practice of ordering hearings that will at least further put off a trial in the classified documents case, which still has no trial date but plenty of other unresolved issues.

The motion Cannon denied Thursday was for a so-called Franks hearing, which contests the truthfulness of a warrant affidavit — in this case, for the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. There’s a high bar for such motions, and the judge uncontroversially found that Trump failed to make the required “substantial preliminary showing.”

But in that same order, Cannon said she’ll hold (at some yet-undetermined date) an evidentiary hearing on Trump’s suppression challenge regarding the crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege and on the “particularity” of the warrant.