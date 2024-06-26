Opinion

The unmistakable evidence that Judge Cannon is unfit for Trump’s classified docs case

Each new development in Trump’s classified documents case her impartiality might reasonably be questioned.

‘Depriving the American people’: Judge Cannon continues to pile up evidentiary hearings June 26, 2024 / 07:52
By  Glenn Kirschner
Glenn Kirschner, a former assistant U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., is an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst.