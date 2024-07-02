Judge postpones Trump’s sentencing hearing after Supreme Court immunity ruling

A judge on Tuesday postponed Donald Trump’s sentencing in his New York hush money case as the former president seeks to have his conviction overturned following a Supreme Court ruling that granted him some immunity in a separate criminal case.

In a letter on Tuesday afternoon, Judge Juan Merchan said he would resolve Trump’s motion to set aside the verdict on Sept. 6 and postponed his sentencing, “if such is still necessary,” until Sept. 18.

Trump’s lawyers launched their effort to get the verdict tossed out just hours after the Supreme Court’s Monday ruling, which said Trump is immune from criminal prosecution for some official acts in his federal election interference case in Washington.

Trump’s lawyers argued on Monday that Manhattan prosecutors built their case in part based on evidence from Trump’s time in office, as The New York Times pointed out. Such evidence, they claimed, is therefore inadmissible.