Tucker Carlson gets embarrassing rebuke from Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office on Thursday denied social media pundit Tucker Carlson’s claim that he had landed an interview with the nation’s leader.

In a statement in Ukrainian on Facebook, Zelenskyy’s spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov took a swipe at the far-right commentator, telling him to check his sources in Russia’s FSB security service “more carefully.”

“The President of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not there,” Nykyforov said, according to an English translation of the statement.

Carlson had teased an interview with Zelenskyy the day before, writing on X, “Looks like we’ve got the Zelenskyy interview. We’ve been trying for two years, and with particular intensity after interviewing Putin in February.”