Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

FBI arrests Milwaukee judge, alleging she interfered in immigration operation April 28, 2025 / 06:28

Judge charged with immigration obstruction loses immunity bid that cited Trump’s case

A federal judge ruled that the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling doesn’t save a state judge in Wisconsin from prosecution.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Aug. 28, 2025, 11:57 AM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post