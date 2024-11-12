Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Democrats’ problematic attitude toward voters of color hits a wall

Trump has shattered the Dems' blinkered assumption that racial minorities are defined by their race.

‘Trump just outperformed her’: What’s behind shifting demographic coalitions this election November 11, 2024 / 07:03
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.