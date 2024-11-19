Opinion

Trump picks Dr. Oz to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Trump said Mehmet Oz would work closely with his health secretary pick, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., “to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake.”

Nov. 19, 2024, 4:25 PM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

