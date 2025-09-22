Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

A Trump appointee’s post shows that Project 2025 was the plan all along

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr's weird meme was the final insult.

A fairgoer holds a Project 2025 fan at the Iowa State Fair in 2023.
A fairgoer holds a Project 2025 fan at the Iowa State Fair in 2023.Charlie Neibergall / AP file
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.