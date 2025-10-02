Opinion

‘This is crazy; Trump is hurting you’: This is how Dems should message shutdown, says Rick Wilson October 2, 2025 / 11:32

As the White House targets blue states, Democratic senator condemns ‘mafioso tactics’

Team Trump isn't just targeting individual foes; it's also using the government shutdown to seek revenge against programs and entire states.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

