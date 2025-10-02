As the White House targets blue states, Democratic senator condemns ‘mafioso tactics’

There were a couple of government shutdowns during Donald Trump’s first term, including the one the president personally began in late 2018, which lasted 35 days and proved to be the longest in American history. At no point, however, did the Republican or his administration try to use the breakdown as a vehicle for retaliation against states that failed to vote for him.

Things are different in his second term. As The New York Times summarized:

The Trump administration took steps on Wednesday to maximize the pain of the government shutdown, halting billions of dollars in funds for Democratic-led states while readying a plan to lay off potentially droves of civil servants imminently. The moves by the White House appeared both unprecedented and punitive, underscoring the risks of a fiscal stalemate that had no end in sight. It also evinced how President Trump might try to leverage the governmentwide closure to achieve his agenda, slash the budget and exact revenge on his political enemies.

Americans have been confronted with an avalanche of examples in recent months of the Trump administration using the levers of power to exact revenge on the president’s perceived political foes, but most of these instances have involved campaigns against individuals (see, for example, James Comey, Fani Willis, Letitia James, Adam Schiff, John Brennan, John Bolton and, of course, Joe Biden).

But with the federal government shut down, the Republican White House is pursuing more expansive abuses, targeting programs and entire states.

The Times’ report added, “In a series of social media posts, Russell T. Vought, the White House budget director, said the administration had paused or moved to cancel the delivery of about $26 billion in previously approved funds across a range of programs, describing the money as wasteful or in need of further review.”

In an especially glaring example, Vought used social media to declare, “Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left’s climate agenda is being cancelled.”

Putting aside the facts that the “Green New Deal” agenda was never approved; that federal energy policy is not a “scam”; and that the climate crisis is not solely of interest to “the Left”; the far-right head of the Office of Management and Budget proceeded to list 16 states that will no longer receive federal funding — money that was already approved by Congress — for energy projects.

What do these 16 states have in common? They all voted for the Democratic presidential ticket in the 2024 election, and they all have two Democratic U.S. senators.

Subtle, it was not.