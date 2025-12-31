The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: NYE Edition, Part 2

This is the Dec. 31 edition of “The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe” newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Since an early age, I’ve always been the first person to wake up in my home. My mom joked that her happiest day was “when Joey learned to pour his own cereal so I could sleep past 5 a.m.”

Getting up early on New Year’s morning has always given me time to sit in a quiet house and set aspirations and resolutions for the new year.

As I entered young adulthood, those goals became grand — to write a musical, run for Congress or start a news show. Even my many failed ambitions — making a living as a songwriter or producer — pushed me forward in areas I pursued.

Maybe it was the process of writing those dreams down on a single index card that kept a disorganized kid like myself focused throughout the year.

As I grew older, those grand plans gave way to four simple lines on my cards — a prayer for each child.

Sometimes those prayers would carry through to a second year, but every day, they served as a reminder to both pray and work on whatever challenges my children faced.

As the saying often attributed to St. Ignatius of Loyola puts it: “Pray as if everything depended on God, and work as if everything depended on you.”

My written resolutions helped turn those prayers into action. This year, I will add a line for all those young people struggling through isolating and insecure times. May God grant them all mercy and provide us the tools needed to mend their broken world.



2026 LOADING …

For the year’s final edition of The Tea, we asked our readers what they’re looking forward to in 2026. Here’s what you said!

Keep working on the graphic novel I started writing and drawing in 2018 and bring it to completion. And show my wife and friends how much I appreciate them every day. – Mark S.

More No Kings rallies, and not succumbing to despair for what’s happening to our country. – Michie B.

I’m gonna start — and finish — Christmas shopping next October, have all the wrapping done in November and sit back and give in to December joys. With three kids, 10 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren (so far) and all their spouses, partners and friends, I must keep this resolution. Believe me, I’ll do it! 🎄– Paula J.

To go on some dates (oh the humanity!) – Heidi S. Recommended The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘Now the candidates must wait’ Joe Scarborough Morning Joe The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: Friday edition Joe Scarborough Morning Joe Run my second marathon! – Butch H. My New Year’s resolution includes eliminating plastics from my food storage as much as is reasonable. Eliminating all plastics, while admirable, is a daunting challenge at this time. – Sherri S. At 66, my resolution is simple — refresh my love of life, reduce the stress that today’s politics bring and enjoy every moment God gives me with my family and friends. – Peter S. Read more and write more uplifting letters to friends, coworkers and family.– Heidi V. I’m turning 75 in March, and this for me is a year for gratitude. For my bride of 43 years, my good health, my children and their families, my friends. – Chuck S. [Visiting] 38 state capitals — and to watch “Morning Joe” five days a week vs. four days! – Catherine D.

