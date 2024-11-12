Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why Trump’s sending Elise Stefanik to the U.N. may be terrible — for her

The rising star in the MAGA movement may see her momentum curtailed when she is shipped off to New York.

Trump picks Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as U.N. ambassador November 11, 2024 / 01:27
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.