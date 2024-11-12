Why Trump’s sending Elise Stefanik to the U.N. may be terrible — for her

President-elect Donald Trump announced Monday morning that he intends to nominate Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. It’s a big move for the 40-year-old rising star, who first joined the House only a decade ago and is now serving in a top leadership spot.
For people with backgrounds in diplomacy, USUN (as the job is known inside the State Department) would be a crown jewel in their careers. For Stefanik, the appointment brings her closer into Trump’s orbit — on paper at least. In practice, though, accepting the job at Turtle Bay could cause her ascendancy through the MAGA ranks to come crashing back down to Earth.
If Stefanik takes over from current Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield — extending a run of women representing the U.S. at the U.N. Security Council and other forums — she’d be at the forefront of some of the most complex challenges that the international community faces, from the war in Ukraine to halting climate change to determining global rules for artificial intelligence. Stefanik would also be expected to serve as a chief translator for the Trump administration’s actions during daily interactions with other ambassadors.
Stefanik’s sole contribution to foreign affairs recently has been her extremely vocal defense of Israel as it continues its onslaught against Gaza. Beyond that, her diplomatic skills might be a little atrophied. Whereas Trump’s first U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, was governor of South Carolina and her successor, Kelly Craft, at least had a business background to draw on, Stefanik has spent the last several years operating with little more than Trump’s approval in mind. That skill set was built for the halls (and the greenrooms) of the Capitol, not U.N. headquarters.
We can also look to Haley’s tenure for an idea of what Stefanik’s run might resemble. Haley found herself relatively isolated from the rest of the chaos of the early Trump years, for good and for ill. On positive side, she didn’t have to put up with the infighting that was occurring daily. And though she ostensibly worked for Secretaries of State Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo, she formed a power center of her own in New York. She even managed to form decent relationships with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and many of her fellow ambassadors before her departure in 2018.
The downside for Haley was that being removed from Washington also meant that she had less influence on the course of the administration overall. She also could never fully say that she spoke directly for the U.S., not when Trump could contradict her via tweet at any moment. Haley’s experience doesn’t bode well for Stefanik, who will be peppered with questions about Trump’s intentions, and her power bases among the Washington elite and the MAGA faithful won’t be particularly helpful in negotiating with China and Russia.