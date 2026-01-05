Trump, fixated on the Monroe Doctrine, pushes ‘Donroe Doctrine’ twist

It’s been generations since the Monroe Doctrine was a major part of the American political discourse, but the foreign policy has taken on a surprising significance in recent weeks.

In early December, for example, the White House unveiled a highly controversial National Security Strategy, which explicitly referenced the 200-year-old policy: “After years of neglect, the United States will reassert and enforce the Monroe Doctrine to restore American pre-eminence in the Western Hemisphere.”

Soon after, Donald Trump tapped Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry to serve as the administration’s special envoy to Greenland, which was weird for all sorts of reasons. Asked about his unexpected side gig, the Republican governor said, in reference to Greenland, “They’re in the Western Hemisphere, fits inside the Monroe Doctrine, and we’re gonna bring them some great Cajun food.”

But after Trump deployed U.S. forces to bomb Venezuela and capture Nicolás Maduro, the relevance of the doctrine took a massive leap.

Trump: "All the way back it dated to the Monroe Doctrines. And the Monroe Doctrine is a big deal. But we've superseded it by a lot. By a real lot. They now call it the Donroe Document. I don't know. It's Monroe Doctrine. We sort of forgot about it." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-03T16:59:50.843Z

“The Monroe Doctrine is a big deal, but we’ve superseded it by a lot, by a real lot,” the incumbent president said. As part of some kind of attempted play on his first name, the Republican added, “They now call it the ‘Donroe’ Doctrine.”

Trump went on to say of the Monroe Doctrine, “We sort of forgot about it. It was very important, but we forgot about it. We don’t forget about it anymore. Under our new national security strategy, American dominance in the Western hemisphere will never be questioned again.”

A day later, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, the president said Venezuela is “in our area,” which seemed to imply that it falls under his vision of the “Donroe Doctrine.”

He concluded, “The Monroe Doctrine was very important when it was done and other presidents, a lot of them, they lost sight of it. I didn’t. I didn’t lose sight.”