Democrats sound alarm on possible start to new open-ended war in Venezuela January 4, 2026 / 06:20

Trump, fixated on the Monroe Doctrine, pushes ‘Donroe Doctrine’ twist

Trump is now leaning on the Monroe Doctrine — or at least his own version of it — to justify imperialistic ambitions from Greenland to South America.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

