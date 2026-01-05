Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Rubio eyes Cuba as he takes the reins on Venezuela intervention January 4, 2026 / 09:24

It’s not just Venezuela: Trump already eyeing a series of potential foreign targets

If you voted for Trump because you expected restraint on foreign policy and the use of military force abroad, I have some bad news for you.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post