It’s not just Venezuela: Trump already eyeing a series of potential foreign targets

There’s no shortage of questions surrounding Donald Trump’s decision to deploy U.S. forces to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Was the offensive legal? Who’ll fill the leadership vacuum in Caracas? Does the White House envision a lengthy occupation?

But just as notable is another question that the American president and his team have pushed onto the list: Who’s next on Team Trump’s target list?

The Republican spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night for 37 minutes, during which time he offered unsubtle threats against a half-dozen countries, including Venezuela.

Trump: We were prepared to do a second strikeReporter: But that’s off the table now?Trump: No, it’s not. If they doesn’t behave, we’ll do a second strike — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-01-05T02:31:58.980Z

“If they don’t behave,” Trump said, referring to Venezuelan officials, “we will do a second strike.” He added that he hadn’t ruled out having U.S. troops on the ground in the South American country.

Hours earlier, he similarly told The Atlantic that if Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s executive vice president who has succeeded Maduro, “doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro.”

So much for the idea that Saturday morning’s mission was nothing more than “a law enforcement operation,” as Secretary of State Marco Rubio tried to argue on Sunday.

As part of the same Air Force One gaggle, Trump described Colombia as “very sick,” and when asked whether there might be a U.S. operation in that country too, the American president replied, “Sounds good to me.”

Trump: We have a very sick neighbor. That’s Venezuela. Colombia is very sick too.Reporter: So there will be an operation by the US in Colombia?Trump: Sounds good to me — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-01-05T02:26:20.879Z

A day earlier, Trump said of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, “He does have to watch his ass.”