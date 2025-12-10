Traditional U.S. allies move further away after seeing Trump’s security strategy

Around this time every year, the White House unveils a written National Security Strategy, or NSS, which is generally released with some fanfare. That’s not surprising. Given the international scrutiny the document receives and the amount of time and care that’s invested in the annual report, administrations tend to present their NSS with a degree of pride.

Late last week, however, Donald Trump’s White House quietly unveiled its new NNS, which generated immediate global attention — and alarm.

The good news is that the unusually brief document, which is available in its entirety online, is quite readable. While some official foreign policy and national security documents are often inaccessible and filled with jargon, Trump’s new NSS is easy to understand.

The bad news is that the vision sketched out in the document is dreadful. The president and his team envision a near future in which the United States will withdraw from its role as the leader of the free world, promote racial purity in Europe, abandon intensifying environmental crises and de-emphasize democracy abroad.

(It’s also needlessly propagandistic at times. As The Bulwark noted, “With 27 instances of Trump’s name in a mere 29 pages of text, it is a strategy document worthy of North Korea.”)

The same document largely ignores Russia, which helps to explain why the Kremlin was so pleased with it.

The Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum characterized the new White House NSS as “a performative suicide,” adding that it’s “hard to think of another great power ever abdicating its influence so quickly and so publicly.” Applebaum concluded, “It will be worth following the reactions around the world.”