After unveiling a pitiful health care ‘plan,’ Trump struggles to explain its merits

After a decade of talking about unveiling a health care plan, Donald Trump said he was finally prepared to present the public with a meaningful and substantive proposal. On Thursday, the president followed through on that talk — or at least, it looked like he did for a brief and fleeting moment.

The White House touted a blueprint it described as “The Great Healthcare Plan” (the italics were in the original), which was little more than a hodgepodge of conservative ideas, packaged together on a brief website, a bit shorter than the blog post you’re reading right now. It was accompanied by a prerecorded video, in which the president said, “I’m calling on Congress to pass this framework into law without delay, have to do it right now,” despite the fact that there’s nothing to pass.

There’s no bill or legislative text. There are no substantive details. There’s no timeline. The whole thing is only a small handful of paragraphs.

The White House told The Washington Post that it was a “broad architecture” — an apparent euphemism for “we couldn’t actually come up with anything more than vague goals” — and it’d be up to congressional Republicans to do the actual work.

Or put another way, those waiting for Trump to come up with a health care plan are still waiting.

The day after unveiling the faux “plan,” the president hosted an event at the White House about rural health care, and it stood to reason that he’d take the opportunity to tout the proposal he’d unveiled a day earlier. But he didn’t: Trump spoke with enthusiasm about the name of his pseudo “plan,” and he bragged at length about his personal role in the rhetorical labeling, but at no point did the Republican explain anything about his proposal, who it would benefit, how it would work, how much it would cost or why it would be an improvement over the status quo.

Hours later, during a Q&A with reporters, someone asked the president an excellent question: “Can you explain how your Great Healthcare Plan will impact Americans’ health insurance premiums?”