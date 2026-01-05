Opinion

I’m an ER doctor. I know what the end of ACA subsidies will mean.

Emergency departments will see more patients arriving later and sicker. Safety-net hospitals will absorb more uncompensated care.

Health care premium hikes may have catastrophic effect on Americans with medical issues December 30, 2025 / 09:06
By  Dr. Uché Blackstock

Dr. Uché Blackstock

Uché Blackstock, M.D., is the founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity, best-selling author of "LEGACY: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine" and a former MSNBC and NBC News medical contributor.