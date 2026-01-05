‘We’re in charge’: Trump undercuts Rubio, claims control over Venezuela

After U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro — Donald Trump, oddly enough, suggested he’s comfortable with the word “kidnapped” — there was an obvious power vacuum in Caracas. The result has generated predictable and unsustainable uncertainty about the nation’s leadership.

There was some speculation that the administration might install opposition leader María Corina Machado, but the American president wasted little time in dismissing her, reportedly because she accepted the Nobel Peace Prize he wanted. Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s vice president, has succeeded Maduro — “she’s, I guess, the president,” Trump said on Saturday — but Edmundo González, who is widely regarded as the legitimate winner of Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election, is apparently returning from exile and referring to himself as the country’s “commander in chief.”

Trump, however, has a very different kind of vision in mind when it comes to Venezuela’s leadership, at least in the short term.

Trump: Don’t ask me who is in charge because I’ll give you an answer and it will be very controversial.Reporter: What does that mean?Trump: We’re in charge. — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-01-05T02:20:14.227Z

On Sunday night, the American president spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One and was asked for his thoughts on the United States’ role in running the South American nation. The Republican initially responded that no one should ask who’s in charge of Venezuela “because I’ll give you an answer, and it’ll be very controversial.”

“What does that mean?” a reporter asked.

“It means we’re in charge,” Trump replied, offering the “very controversial” answer he said he didn’t want to offer seconds earlier.

The comments were striking for a variety of reasons, though they were hardly surprising. On Saturday morning, as many Americans were learning about the overnight developments, Trump appeared on Fox News and didn’t bother with any pretenses. “We can’t take a chance on letting somebody else run it,” he said.

Hours later, at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said over and over again that he and his administration would be “running” Venezuela. Pressed for details, the American president suggested “people in the military” would be involved, before concluding, “It’s largely going to be for a period of time, the people that are standing right behind me. We’re going to be running it.”

Q: Who will run Venezuela?Trump: "It's largely going to be for a period of time the people that are standing right behind me. We're going to be running it."Behind Trump is Marco Rubio, General Cain, Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, and John Ratcliffe. — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2026-01-03T17:32:21.588Z

Standing behind him at the time were Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.