Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The ‘Donroe Doctrine,’ Trump’s alarming plan for imperialism, won’t stop with Venezuela

The president has committed the United States to “running” Venezuela, but does he have the stomach for nation-building?

Fmr. CIA director Brennan: This U.S. invasion of Venezuela is about oil, wealth and regime change January 3, 2026 / 06:13
By  Matt Johnson

Matt Johnson

Matt Johnson writes for Haaretz, The Bulwark, The Daily Beast and many other outlets. He's the author of "How Hitchens Can Save the Left: Rediscovering Fearless Liberalism in an Age of Counter-Enlightenment."