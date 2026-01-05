After a months-long buildup of U.S. forces in the Caribbean and a series of extrajudicial killings of alleged Venezuelan drug smugglers, President Donald Trump on Saturday declared on social media that the United States had “successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.”

Maduro is a brutal dictator whose control of Venezuela has been catastrophic. When he lost an election in 2024, he simply threw out the results. Venezuelan GDP collapsed by 72% during his first decade in power. Nearly eight million Venezuelans have left the country since 2014, the largest exodus in Latin America.

But none of the above is why Trump overthrew Maduro. During a Saturday news conference after the operation, he declared that his administration has adopted its own version of the Monroe Doctrine. “They now call it the ‘Donroe Doctrine,’” he said. This is consistent with the administration’s recently published National Security Strategy, which declared that the United States will “assert and enforce a ‘Trump Corollary’ to the Monroe Doctrine.”

“Under our new National Security Strategy,” Trump said Saturday, “American dominance in the Western Hemisphere will never be questioned again.” During that news conference, Trump repeatedly said, “We’re going to run” Venezuela. He said American oil companies will be setting up shop. Trump has always wondered why the United States didn’t just “take the oil” from Iraq, and he now believes he’s in a position to take the oil from Venezuela.

The regime change operation in Venezuela is a distraction from the main theaters of great power conflict today. Major naval assets — including the United States’ largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford — have been deployed to the Caribbean. Instead of focusing on East Asia at a time when China is threatening to invade or blockade Taiwan, the administration is fixated on a region that poses no military threat to the United States or its allies.

In 2024, Vice President JD Vance said China is the “biggest threat to our country and we are completely distracted from it.” He was referring to the war in Ukraine, a conflict with far greater strategic implications for the United States than the existence of a kleptocratic dictatorship in South America. Trump said he would end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours, but it has only intensified over the past year.

Trump has a fickle attention span. He’s interested in quick wins like the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites last summer. But he has committed the United States to “running” Venezuela, and running a country after invading it is nothing like sending American aircraft on a single mission.

What if the Venezuelan security forces don’t cooperate? What if paramilitary groups try to exploit the power vacuum? The Venezuelan government called upon “all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and repudiate this imperialist attack.” Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has demanded Maduro’s return. This may not be the tidy and quick operation Trump is hoping for. We now know Trump is willing to risk regime change — but does he have the stomach for nation-building?