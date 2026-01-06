Opinion

‘Breathtaking statement’: European leaders issue joint statement on Greenland January 6, 2026 / 06:51

White House’s Stephen Miller suggests the U.S. is entitled to Greenland

For all the talk about the Monroe Doctrine, we really ought to discuss a different 19th century concept: Manifest Destiny.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

