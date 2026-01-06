White House’s Stephen Miller suggests the U.S. is entitled to Greenland

A couple of months into Donald Trump’s second term, the White House dispatched an uninvited delegation to Greenland as part of an apparent charm offensive. Vice President JD Vance, his wife and his colleagues hoped their visit to the island — which the president had said he was determined to acquire — would make a good opening impression with locals.

That did not work, and officials in Greenland (and much of the public) made a series of efforts to demonstrate that they did not want the U.S. delegation there. Trump nevertheless declared soon after, “We’ll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%.”

The Republican added that there was a “good possibility that we could do it without military force,” but he went on to say that he wasn’t going to “take anything off the table.”

Almost a year later, the administration continues to insist on its radical vision. The New York Times reported:

Stephen Miller, a top aide to President Trump, asserted on Monday that Greenland rightfully belonged to the United States and that the Trump administration could seize the semiautonomous Danish territory if it wanted. ‘Nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland,’ Mr. Miller told Jake Tapper, the CNN host, after being asked repeatedly whether he would rule out using military force.

According to CNN’s transcript, the full context of Miller’s quote was, “The United States should have Greenland as part of the United States. There’s no need to even think or talk about this in the context that you’re asking, of a military operation. Nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland.”

In the same interview, Miller (sounding a bit like Jack Nicholson’s character in “A Few Good Men,” or maybe the villain in a dime-store comic) said, “We live in a world in which you can talk all you want about international niceties and everything else, but we live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world that have existed since the beginning of time.”

Those looking to understand the foundation of a Trump Doctrine would do worse than starting with these two sentences.

The phrase that stood out to me, however, was “should have.” In other words, according to one of the most powerful and influential figures in the Trump White House, the United States is entitled to Greenland.